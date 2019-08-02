Surrey crime drops by two per cent in second quarter

The number of crimes reported by the RCMP fell by two per cent, to 11,057 offences from 11,322

The number of crimes reported in Surrey in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first has dropped by two per cent, to 11,057 offences from 11,322.

This is according to the latest statistics released by the Surrey RCMP.

Violent crimes were up one per cent, to 2,067 from 2,038 while property crimes fell by three per cent, to 6,344 from 6,558.

All told, in the second quarter there were three homicides in Surrey, three attempted murders, 61 robberies, 146 sex crimes, 1,059 assaults and 14 kidnappings. Sexual offences rose by 23 per cent.

Comparatively, in the first quarter there were five homicides, two attempted murders, 101 robberies, 119 sex crimes, 987 assaults and 18 kidnappings. In the second quarter Surrey RCMP recorded 257 residential break-ins, 251 business break-ins and 384 auto thefts while in the first quarter there were 294 residential break-ins, 307 business break-ins and 498 auto thefts.

In the second quarter there were 367 breaches of court orders and bail violations, compared to 307 in the first quarter of 2019.

