Surrey crews respond to fire in industrial area

Surrey Fire Service responded to an early morning fire in an industrial area Saturday (Jan. 23).
Crews were called to the area of 192nd Street and 54th Avenue just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a Black Press Media freelancer.
The freelancer said the fire was at a concrete manufacturing facility an there was “massive smoke and flames coming from the main building on the compound and multiple buildings including the mixing silo.”
The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey Fire Service for more information.
More to come.
Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire in the industrial area of 192nd street and 54th Avenue early Saturday morning (Jan. 23, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
