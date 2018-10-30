Surrey crews on scene of possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale

Police say everyone in the building has been evacuated and secured, but streets have not been closed in the area

The scene of a possible ammonia leak in Cloverdale on Oct. 30, in the 17500-block of 65A Avenue. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey police and firefighters are on scene after reports of a “possible ammonia leak” in Cloverdale.

David Burns, assistant chief with the Surrey Fire Service, said crews are currently on scene as of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 30). He said staff on site reported the possible leak.

Burns said he’s not sure if the leak has been isolated and the or if the system that was leaking has been shut down. He added that crews are “attempting to find out.”

“We’re sending crews in in the next hour or so to see if ammonia levels are high and to see where the leak is, or if it’s already been shut off,” Burns said.

The call for Surrey RCMP to respond came in around 2:35 p.m. and the possible leak is in the 17500-block of 65A Avenue.

“We are just assisting the fire department,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko late Tuesday afternoon. “We got calls that there was a potential leak at a building. No streets are closed down and staff have been evacuated from the building.”

Police have secured the area, noted Sturko, “so people don’t run into a situation with noxious vapours or anything like that.”

The building, Burns said, has already been evacuated and there is “no need” to evacuate around the building. He also said there were no injuries reported.

Burns said he couldn’t estimate how long crews are expected to be on scene because it “depends on what is found in there,” but it could be “at least an hour.”

Ammonia is a colourless gas with a characteristic pungent smell. Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in air causes immediate burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract and can result in blindness, lung damage or death. Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation.

In October 2017, three men died following a leak of the gas at a rink in Fernie. The case is believed to be the first fatal ammonia leak in Canada.

The Now-Leader has calls into Surrey Fire Service for more details.

Surrey Fire Chief Len Garis said at 4:50 p.m. that emergency crews were still “in the thick of it” at the scene, and an update would be provided when possible.

More to come. ..

(Photo: Google Maps)

amy.reid@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter