Surrey Creep Catchers’ Ryan LaForge pleads guilty to two counts of assault

Charges related to 'stings' his group did in Whalley in April, 2017

Surrey Creep Catchers’ president Ryan LaForge plead guilty to two counts of assault in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday (May 28).

The charges stemmed from “stings” his group did in Whalley on April 3 and 19, 2017.

While LaForge had also faced chages of uttering threats and breach of undertaking, those were stayed.

LaForge will not serve any jail time, but was handed 12 months probation and was given a conditional sentence.

His conditions include keeping the peace, notifying the court and probation office of any change in employment or occupation, to not possess anything resembling a weapon, and to not publish or make publicly available on the internet any information about individuals targeted by the group.

LaForge was not immediately available for comment.

Another member of the group, Lance Loy, on May 22 also plead guilty to assault in connection to the April 19, 2017 incident.

Earlier this year, LaForge told the Now-Leader he performed a “citizens arrest” on April 3 during a “sting” on a man he alleged came to pay for sex with a six-year-old outside the Tim Horton’s at Central City Shopping Centre, in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard.

Creep Catchers representatives pose as children online, arrange to meet adults who think they’ve been communicating with a child, confront them, film them and then post the videos on Facebook.

The group set up in Surrey in 2016.

Since its inception, Surrey RCMP have cautioned the public against such work.

“Police want to remind the public that vigilantism, no matter how well meaning, poses significant risks to the safety of all those involved,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said earlier this year. “Using our highly trained investigators in a controlled environment is the best way to get dangerous offenders off our streets and ensure they are held accountable.”

He said police advise the public to go to www. cybertip.ca to report incidents of online sexual exploitation of children.

-With files from Tom Zytaruk