Surrey Creep Catchers again in the limelight after its president reportedly arrested, again

Surrey Creep Catchers president Ryan LaForge was reportedly arrested in Whalley on Wednesday night.

He could not be immediately reached for comment.

The organization’s aim is to weed out “potential predators” by posing as children online, arranging to meet adults who think they’ve been communicating with a child, confronting them, filming them and then posting the videos on Facebook.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Schumann confirmed a member of a “vigilante” group was arrested Wednesday night.

“I cannot name him,” Schumann said. “He was arrested on an outstanding warrant. We got a call last night (Wednesday) from a security guard saying a couple of guys are chasing another guy and so when we get on scene, and this is at 102 and the George, we encountered members of ‘the vigilante group’ who said they had apprehended a guy that they allege was involved in child luring, but he escaped.

“And we’re taking on that investigation,” Schumann said, “but through the normal course of the investigation we discovered that one of the members of that group had an outstanding warrant from Supreme Court in Chilliwack.”

“The warrant itself alleges this person may be in contempt of court and it directs police officers to apprehend that person and bring him to court.”

