Surrey couple sentenced for unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim tried to hire woman for sex on New Year's Day 2018, but changed his mind

A Surrey couple convicted of unlawfully confining a quadriplegic man who tried to hire the woman for sex on New Year’s Day 2018, but changed his mind, has been sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Justice Frits Verhoeven found Jeremy Sean Eddy and Jacqueline Lee Peintinger guilty of unlawful confinement but not guilty of robbery, extortion, threatening and assault. He sentenced Peintinger to 166 days in jail, probation for two years, a DNA order and 10-year firearms prohibition. Eddy was sentenced to 67 days in jail, two years’ probation, a 10-year firearms prohibition and a DNA order.

Both received a 180-day jail sentence but Peintinger received 14 days’ credit for time served and Eddy, 113 days.

READ ALSO: Surrey couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

The judge heard Peintinger was an escort who operated out of a coach house in the backyard of the property the couple had been renting. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed by the court, was born with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair. The court heard he wanted a sexual experience for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and agreed to pay $1,800 for 24 hours, via PayPal, but there were problems with payment for lack of a WIFI signal.

After arriving at the property, the court heard, the victim changed his mind. Late in the afternoon, on New Year’s Day, his worried parents went to his apartment, checked his iPod, noted the 3 a.m. transaction and notified their daughter, a police officer.

The court heard she came to the apartment, saw the text messages and address, called the Surrey RCMP and an Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the couple’s house.

Verhoeven noted in his reasons for judgment that the victim had been left “largely unattended in the bedroom for many hours. The agreement was for a 24-hour ‘date,’ but, as he says, the date never really happened.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter