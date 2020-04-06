Surrey councillor wants property taxes deferred to December

Linda Annis is expected to present notice of motion to that effect at April 6 "virtual" council meeting

Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis is calling for Surrey property and business taxes to be deferred – interest-free – until Dec. 2 on account of the economic outfall from the pandemic.

She is expected to present a notice of motion to that effect at tonight’s “virtual” council meeting, Monday April 6.

“I think it’s important that our city find really practical ways to help families and businesses in these tough economic times,” Annis said. “Losing your job because of COVID-19’s impact on our local and provincial economy is bad enough, we shouldn’t be adding more stress for families and businesses when it comes to paying property taxes.”

Property taxes are currently due on July 2 and that’d deadline, Annis says, it worrisome to residents and business owners who are already “stressed out about the future.”

Annis noted that we are “all in this together” and local taxpayers need to know city hall “is here to help.”

“We’ll all get through this, but in the meantime we need to look at how our city can reach out and take away some of the stress and anxiety Surrey residents and businesses are feeling today,” Annis said. “Deferring property taxes until December is the least we can do under the circumstances. It might mean we’ll have to tighten our belt at city hall for a few months, but I think Surrey’s families and businesses are worth it.”

