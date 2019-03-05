Surrey councillor questions policing transition cost, decries lack of consultation

Lone Surrey First Councillor Linda Annis is questioning the cost of the planned transition to a municipal force in the city and says the public needs to be consulted.

Annis said the “shouldn’t be created in secret” and that there should be a referendum before the proposal before it heads to Victoria for the provincial government’s approval.

“Police forces are all about trust and accountability,” Annis added. “If we’re going to create a new police force to replace the RCMP in Surrey there needs to be complete transparency right from the start, including plenty of public input. I’m opposed to simply approving something at an in-camera meeting of the city’s public safety committee. Instead, I want us to take any final report and bring it to our taxpayers so they can see what’s being proposed and what it’s actually going to cost them.”

Annis voted in support of the motion to transition from Surrey RCMP to a municipal force, immediately after the new city council was sworn in last November. After the vote, she told the Now-Leader she was “obviously going to hold (Mayor Doug McCallum) accountable” on the issue.

This week, Annis said she doubts the new municipal force “will cost just 10 per cent more than the RCMP, the number used by Doug McCallum during the last election.” She says the new department will be “complex and costly.”

“We’re about to make a major financial decision, probably the biggest decision many of us have seen in our community. It’s the kind of change where people should have a say. So, when a plan is finally created, and we have the details, I want the taxpayers of Surrey to see it and have a say before it goes to the provincial government.”

Safe Surrey Coalition Councillor Jack Hundial said Tuesday his support for the transition is also dependent on the public being consulted.

“This isn’t a matter of doing what now, it’s a matter of when and how much, which are two paramount key questions. We need to know what the cost is going to be and what the benefit coming back to the community is gong to be,” Hundial told the Now-Leader. “It needs to be value provided to the community. I was very clear about that prior to my vote in council chambers, and even prior to joining Mayor McCallum and his team.”

Hundial said this is a “once-in-a-century” decision and it is going to have “generational impacts.”

“We ran on other projects and initiatives that do have public consultation involved in it, so why would this not include a component of public consultation?” he questioned, noting he’s hopeful the public will be consulted.

But, Hundial said, he’s “not part of that conversation.”

Surrey’s contract with the RCMP was set to expire in 2032 but carried with it a clause that the city can opt out within two years’ notice.

Under the contract, Surrey pays 90 per cent of the RCMP’s cost and the federal government is responsible for 10 per cent. With a new city police force, the city would have to cover the entire cost.

After the November vote to issue notice to the RCMP that the city would be terminating its contract, McCallum told reporters a local force would cost an average of $13 million more per year than RCMP, but he said the city will save $20 million on administration costs.

So, he said, “we will come out on the positive.” But, he couched that comment by saying he’s a “realist” and there will likely be other costs.

Meantime, in her release Annis also reiterated her disappointment that the recently approved city budget didn’t allocate funding to hire any new Mounties in 2019, “something we need right now as Surrey continues to grow every single month.”

“By not hiring new officers we’re putting public safety at risk,” she said, “which flies in the face of keeping Surrey safe and creating our own police department. You can’t have it both ways, calling for more public safety and then not hiring the officers to do the job.”

While Annis is the only member of Surrey First on the current civic government, otherwise dominated by Mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition, another member on council has spoken out about the officer hiring freeze.

Last December, Hundial said “public safety is at risk” without new Mounties being hired to keep up with population growth. Hundial told reporters he thinks Surrey needs a significantly higher number of officers, regardless of which type of police department it has.