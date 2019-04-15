Surrey council to consider ‘hold’ on development along future SkyTrain route

Councillor Locke calls for pause on development until land use plan completed for Fraser Highway

Surrey council is set to consider tonight a hold on development for “up to 10 months” along the future SkyTrain corridor.

Councillor Brenda Locke says she will table a motion at Monday’s council meeting to “measure twice and cut once” along Fraser Highway, where the SkyTrain extension is planned.

Locke calls for a “hold” on development applications until the city has approved a new land use plan for the highway.

“Development and density go hand-in-hand with SkyTrain and that’s what makes the system efficient and successful,” said Locke in a release Monday morning. “But, I think it would be a good idea to press pause on any development approvals until we’ve developed our new land use plan around the area and made sure we’ve taken into account the sorts of infrastructure, community amenities and schools that will be needed as neighbourhoods grow dramatically around SkyTrain stations.”

Locke – a member of Mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition and a SkyTrain supporter – said Surrey has seen what happens when development outpaces infrastructure such as schools, parks, parking and other community amenities.

“We get one chance to get this important project right and that has to include public consultation and a solid land use plan that ensures we’re making the most of SkyTrain and the density that comes with it,” added Locke. “Taking the time to make sure the community, businesses and neighbours have been consulted is key. You only have to look at SkyTrain stations at City Centre and King George to see the kind of growth that’s possible. SkyTrain equals density, so taking a few months to make sure we’re prepared with a proper plan only makes sense.”

