Surrey council moves 16 Avenue townhouse project forward

Rezoning and other changes requested to facilitate a 22-townhouse project on four lots in the 15900-block of 16 Avenue have received third reading from Surrey council.

Council voted June 25 – with Coun. Dave Woods opposed – to approve rezoning, an amendment to the city’s official community plan and a variance permit to reduce minimum setbacks.

The application had been referred back to staff following a Feb. 19 public hearing in which council heard allegations concerning a tree-cutting application targeting a trio of trees on property to the west of the site.

READ MORE: ‘Clarity’ sought on tree-permit accusation

Council also heard that public feedback on the plan had not been sought.

One area resident who spoke at the public hearing named the increased density to 30 units-per-acre from 10 as a concern. Wendy Cooper asked council to conduct a planning exercise to determine if such change was appropriate for the neighbourhood.

At the June 25 land-use meeting, council didn’t discuss the project.

A planning report notes staff met with the applicant to discuss the tree concerns of the one neighbour, that the applicant attempted to reach out to that same neighbour, and that no tree removal is required from the property in question.

“The tree cutting permit submitted for removal of three (3) trees on the neighbouring property to west was considered to be invalid due to uncertainty as to who signed the tree cutting permit,” the report notes.

Area planning manager Ron Hintsche told Peace Arch News earlier this month that the applicant “is now in a position to work on all application requirements, including the servicing agreement, following which, it can proceed for consideration of final adoption.”