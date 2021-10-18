Surrey council looking at making Parking to Patio program permanent

Meantime, city staff also recommends the temporary program and fee waiver be extended to June 1, 2022

Surrey’s Parking to Patio program could become permanent if council adopts city staff’s recommendation in a report before council’s regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 18.

The program was initially set up in May 2020 to help restaurants and pubs survive the pandemic, allowing them to expand their service to private parking lots, sidewalks, boulevards, city road right-of-ways and on-street parking.

READ ALSO: Surrey waives outdoor patio fees for pubs, restaurants

READ ALSO: Surrey Board of Trade calls on city hall to waive patio fees for restaurants, pubs

A report to come before council tonight recommends an extension to the Temporary Parking to Patio program until June 1, 2022 as well as continuing to waive related fees until that date. It also asks council to endorse a plan to support a permanent program that would streamline the approval process and deal with applications on a case-by-case basis.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on InstagramÂ and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader