Surrey council gives nod to two office towers, 574 townhouses and apartments

Surrey city council gave third-reading approval Monday to four large land development projects in North Surrey following a public hearing.

One is the development of two high-rise office towers, “ground-oriented” retail units and a public plaza at 10275 City Parkway

Resident Dan Zaklan, speaking in support of the project, said he spent his youth growing up a few houses away from the proposed towers.

“Now the next phase for change is on the horizon,” he told council. “I’m in favour of the proposed two new high-rises as it will form part of a message to B.C., Canada and the world that Surrey has a vision to build a viable new city core, or centre block.”

Richard Landale, of Fleetwood, said he’s “flabbergasted by this general development rezoning application.

“To be honest, I do not know whether to be pleased for Surrey or horrified,” he told council.

Deb Jack, president of Surrey Environmental Partners, said of 67 trees on site 64 will be killed and three will be kept.

Landale also expressed opposition to the development of four six-storey apartment buildings consisting of 299 dwellings at 10469 139 Street.

“This is an abomination and affront to all Surrey taxpayers,” he said. “The city proposes to sell off 744 square metres of reserved right-of-way land between lots on the west side along 138A Street and lots on the east side along 139 Street to the developer.” Jack noted 53 trees will be clear-cut.

Council also gave the nod to a six-storey residential building with 101 dwellings in the 13500-block of 81 Avenue and the development of 174 townhouses at 5869 142 Street, at a site owned by the Board of School Trustees of School District No. 36 (Surrey).

