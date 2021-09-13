Surrey council blocks some speakers from public hearing to ‘protect the democratic process’

Surrey city council passed a motion Monday afternoon designed to “protect the democratic process” by blocking physical access to some speakers at public hearings toward “ensuring a safe and respectful environment” for council and staff.

“Our democracy provides for freedom of thought, opinion and speech, but when the discourse devolves into aggressive and disorderly behavior, we must ensure that council and city staff are able to carry out their duties without fear of verbal assault and harassment,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a written statement. “I am disappointed by the ongoing hostile behaviour of these particular individuals which is why council has felt it necessary to put these measures in place.”

This happened in the first land use meeting Sept. 13, after the summer break.

A press release issued Monday by the City of Surrey says people who have “repeatedly disrupted and verbally harassed” council and city staff during public hearings will now be “provided the opportunity” to submit questions and comments by writing.

“These individuals have been given notice of the changes in how they can participate in public meetings, which also outlines that physical access to Council Chambers will not be granted,” the press release states.

Monday marked the first council meeting in many months in which council met physically in chambers, with its members separated by plexiglass.

