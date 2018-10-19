Surrey Christmas Bureau ready to roll in well-known Whalley building

Surrey Christmas Bureau is ready to roll in the former Stardust building in Whalley.

Usually at this time of year, the charitable organization is scrambling to find suitable space for its big Toy Depot.

Not this year.

“We are absolutely thrilled and so grateful to WestStone and CIBT for their generosity in donating this space as our 2018 Toy Depot,” Lisa Werring, the bureau’s executive director, said in a release Thursday (Oct. 18).

“The building could not be more perfect, the space is fantastic. It also seems uniquely fitting, as many of us have fond memories of the former Stardust skate centre as a magical place that brought great joy to thousands of children. It is lovely that this space will once again play a significant role in bringing smiles to children’s faces.”

The building, home to Central City Arena until earlier this year, is located at 10240 City Parkway, across from Surrey Central SkyTrain station. In recent weeks, the building has been used as Integrity Now’s headquarters during the civic election campaign.

The Toy Depot is the main hub for all of the Christmas Bureau’s efforts to make sure that kids from low-income families in Surrey have something under the tree on Christmas morning.

Surrey Christmas Bureau will be open for registration starting Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The site will be closed Monday, Nov. 12 for Remembrance Day.

Individuals or businesses wanting to sponsor a family can contact the Christmas Bureau’s office at 604-581-9623. For more details, visit christmasbureau.com.

The depot will also be ready to receive donations of toys and financial gifts starting on Nov. 6. Donors are asked to note that the Bureau will not be accepting used household goods this year, but gently used children’s coats and clothes are welcome.

Can you believe it? It's fall and that means … it's almost the Christmas season again! Join us at out next Annual General Meeting Tuesday, Oct 30th at 6:00pm. Lots to share for the upcoming season! ðŸŽ„ pic.twitter.com/HjAltcVFv4 — Christmas Bureau (@SurreyChristmas) October 3, 2018

Surrey Christmas Bureau is considered B.C.’s largest non-denominational Christmas charity, serving approximately 2,000 Surrey low-income families, including more than 4,100 children, each year.

The Christmas Bureau also has a program that allows individuals or businesses to sponsor a whole family. Sponsors are given information on the age and gender of the kids needing presents, which they then go out and buy for the family. In 2017, 619 low-income families were able to receive sponsors from the community, according to Werring.

To register with Surrey Christmas Bureau, applicants must have government-issued photo identification and proof of receiving social assistance, or proof of income for the last three months, paystubs, all bank statements, direct deposit info, proof of residence (phone bill, electric or gas bill, cable bill, landlord agreement), B.C. medical Care Cards for all in the family and all immigration papers and permanent residency cards.

