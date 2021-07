Drop-off is at FasGas in Newton on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

The Surrey Central Lions are collecting donations for the victims of the Lytton fire.

On Sunday (July 4), the Lions will be at the FasGas (7999 King George Blvd.) in Newton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

Items needed include pillows, bedding, towels and hygiene products for both men and women. The Lions will also be collecting cash donations.

