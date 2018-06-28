Surrey Board of Trade reveals new board of directors

New directors were inducted and others re-elected Wednesday at the board's annual general meeting

The Surrey Board of Traded inducted new board directors and officers while re-electing others Wednesday at its annual general meeting.

They are chairman Stephen Dooley from SFU Surrey, vice-chairman Doug Tennant of Semiahmoo House Society, immediate past chairman Dr. Grey Thomas of G3 Consulting, incumbents Jay Rao of Exp Services Inc. and Tammy Rea of TD Bank, as well as Rory Duncan of Hamilton Duncan, Jamal Khan of the Jamal Khan Financial Group and Nazreen Mohammed of BDC.

“The Surrey Board of Trade provided highlights on their work as a policy advocate representing business at the city, regional, provincial and federal government levels,” Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, said in a press release, as well as its work as a “convener and coalition-builder around issues from transportation to education to the environment, their one-stop entrepreneurial centre with business and international services and their community partnerships and initiatives to make Surrey globally competitive as well as a great place to live, work and play.”

Remaining directors with one year left in their term are Curtis Christopherson of Innovative Fitness, Baljit Dhaliwal of Focus College, Mandie LaMontagne of the Intueri Group, Balraj Mann of the BM Group of Companies, Dan Reader of Murray Latta Progressive Machine, and Tako van Popta of McQuarrie Hunter LLP.

