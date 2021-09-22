Surrey Board of Trade reveals finalists for 2021 Surrey Business Awards

In its 23rd year, the award ceremony is to be held on Thursday, Nov. 4

The Surrey Board of Trade has released its list of finalists for the 2021 Surrey Business Awards.

In its 23rd year, the award ceremony is to be held on Thursday, Nov. 4. Board CEO Anita Huberman said the event will be “amended once again” to make sure all health and safety protocols are followed and details will be released in coming weeks.

“Realizing that these past two years have seen Surrey businesses face incredible hardships, we’ve also seen that it has brought the community together in a way we haven’t seen before. These awards will have a focus on business resiliency and the sense of community,” she said.

The 2021 finalists in the Business Person of the Year Category are Jane Adams, Surrey Hospitals Foundation, Dr. Ryan D’Arcy, HealthTech Connex Inc., and Troy MacBeth Abromaitis, Bucci Developments.

Cloud Nine Canines, Natural Focus Foods and PED Education Inc. are finalists in the Business Resilience 1-10 Employees Category and Secure-Rite Mobile Storage, Surrey Digital Printing and WBI Home Warranty are finalists in the Business Resilience 11-40 Employees Category.

In the Business Resilience 41+ Employees Category, the finalists are Jacob Bros Construction Inc., Metro Express Ltd. and Naturally Homegrown Foods Ltd.

Finalists in the Not-for-Profit Resilience Category are DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society, Phoenix Society Drug & Alcohol Recovery and Education Society, and the Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society.

In the Environment and Business Category, the finalists are Ensol Systems, Platinum Pro-Claim Restoration and Trash Panda Bin Services Ltd.

For the Innovation Category, the finalists are Clayton Heights Sports and Therapy Center, Live Well Exercise Clinic, Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic, and in the International Trade Category the award finalists are KB Honey Family, Nana’s Kitchen & Hot Sauce Ltd. and The Teal Jones Group.

Meantime, the Surrey Now-Leader has put a call out for nominees for its 19th annual Community Leader Awards, which celebrates people who make a positive contribution to the community.

The categories are Coach, Teacher, Above and Beyond, Emergency Services, Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Environmental Leader, Community Builder and Leader of the Year. Deadline for nominations is Oct. 8.

