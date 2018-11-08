Surrey Board of Education sworn in

Surrey First Education retained control of the school board in the Oct. 20 civic election

Surrey’s re-elected school board was sworn in on Wednesday, Nov. 7. (Photo: Twitter@SurreySchools)

Surrey’s re-elected Board of Education was officially sworn in on Wednesday (Nov. 7).

Six Surrey First Education incumbents were re-elected to the board include Terry Allen (38,149 votes), Garry Thind (33,530 votes), Laurie Larsen (31,414 votes), Bob Holmes (31,092 votes), Shawn Wilson (29,081 votes) and Garry Tymoschuk (27,957 votes).

The lone White Rock representative seat was won by incumbent and veteran trustee Laurae McNally, with 4,345 votes over challenger Sikander Hayat’s 1,107.