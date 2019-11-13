Surrey agency receives $250K to open ‘no cost’ legal clinic

A Surrey non-profit society is opening a “no cost” legal clinic thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Law Foundation of B.C.

Sources Community Resources Society received the funding as part of the provincial government’s “commitment to improve access to justice” that involved the ministry providing $2 million to the Law Foundation to disperse.

“This funding will make a huge difference in the lives of our clients,” said David Young, CEO, Sources Community Resources Society. “They can come to Sources with the confidence they’ll be provided with the legal expertise to navigate the justice system, and know that they no longer need to be afraid of the process.”

According to a release, the grant will be used by Sources to hire lawyers and legal staff.

“The new hires will be able to offer legal advice on issues including poverty, housing, immigration and accessibility, and to act as counsel in legal proceedings at no cost to their clients,” a release notes. “The Law Foundation of B.C. will provide coaching, tools and support to enhance the services the centre offers.”

Josh Paterson, executive director, Law Foundation of British Columbia said organizations like Sources “improve the lives of thousands of British Columbians” and that the foundation is “proud to award this grant that will allow them to expand the work it does by providing legal counsel and representation to people who need it.”

Attorney General David Eby said this investment will “provide support for Surrey residents who are navigating the justice system but can’t afford a lawyer.”

“Legal clinics provide so much more than a website or a handbook. They offer excellent in-person legal advice and representation,” he added. “Poverty law issues are personal and complex. We believe that these clinics will afford the British Columbians who need them the best possible outcomes, and that they will feel supported and valued throughout their experiences.”

Sources is an internationally accredited society that has served individuals and families in B.C. for 40 years. It offers a variety of programs in 20 locations to “children, youth, families, persons with disabilities, seniors, LGBTQ2S+ individuals and others who are coping with isolation, addiction, mental illness, poverty, disability and conflict,” according to a release.

