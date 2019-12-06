Surrey 37 per cent behind in housing supply targets

Of 18 cities in Metro Vancouver, only City of North Vancouver and Richmond met or exceeded their targets

Surrey is behind by 37 per cent in building enough housing to meet its Metro Vancouver Regional Growth Strategy Projection (2011-2018) targets.

That’s according to the Homebuilders Association of Vancouver, or HAVAN. It says Surrey’s annual net housing is 2,980 homes built while its annual housing projection (2011-2021) is 4,710, making for a deficit of 1,730.

But Surrey is definitely not alone in the negatives – of 18 cities and municipalities within Metro Vancouver, only the City of North Vancouver and the city of Richmond has met or exceeded their targets, by 70 per cent and four per cent respectively.

The furthest behind, according to HAVAN, is Port Moody (-79 per cent), Langley City (-69 per cent), West Vancouver (-62 per cent), Burnaby (-59 per cent), North Vancouver District (-57 per cent), Port Coquitlam (-56 per cent), Coquitlam (-48 per cent), Pitt Meadows (-45 per cent), Maple Ridge (-44 per cent), Surrey (-37 per cent), Delta (-32 per cent), Langley Township (-26 per cent), New Westminster (-25 per cent), Vancouver (-7 per cent), and White Rock (-3 per cent).

All told, the annual net housing for Metro Vancouver was 15,277 homes built while its annual housing projection (2011-2021) is 22,200, making for a grand-total deficit of 6,923, or 31 per cent in the negative.

Meantime, its believed the region will need to accommodate one million more people and 500,000 more jobs over the next quarter century.

