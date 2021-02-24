Surrey 2021 tree sale begins Friday

City of Surrey says it's selling quality trees for $20 each

Psst, wanna buy a tree?

The City of Surrey’s first tree sale as part of an expanded 2021 program will open on Feb. 26 and close March 10, with March 14 being the pickup date.

All trees are $20 each and include maples, dogwoods, magnolias and fruit trees which, according to a city-issued press release, all grow well in Surrey.

The second sale is set to open on April 23 and close on May 5, and the pickup date for that sale will be May. 9.

More sales are expected to be added in the fall.

This program is managed by the Surrey Parks Division and it’s intention is to provide Surrey residents access to “quality trees, at an affordable price, to help grow the City’s tree canopy coverage.”

Inventory is limited. Residents can buy trees and register for pickup on their MySurrey account, first come, first served.

For more information, check out surrey.ca/trees

Surrey city Councillor Allison Patton, chairwoman of Surrey’s agriculture, environment and investment committee, says the tree sale supports the city’s climate adaption and biodiversity conservation strategies.

Mayor Doug McCallum said last year’s tree sale program was so popular the city decided to have four sales this year.

“I encourage everyone to buy and plant a tree,” he said. “By doing so you are helping to keep our city green and grow our urban forest.”

