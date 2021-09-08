Surprise Pink Salmon return brings hope to ARMS

Early arrival could signify stronger returns of the salmon species into the Alouette

Chum and Pink salmon are usually expected to return during Fall. (ARMS Instagram/Special to The News)

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) staff was met with a surprise Wednesday morning, when they came across to Pink salmon at the fish fence.

The society’s staff was on their routine visit down at the Allco Fish Fence to see if there were any new Sockeye salmon returns. However, they instead saw two Pink salmon, which are usually expected by Fall. These two are the first two salmon of this species at the hatchery this season, according to the society.

“It is a bit early for them to be returning, yet we hope this is a good sign for the returning Pinks this year. We hope to see a strong return of this Pacific Salmon species in the Alouette system,” said ARMS.

The fish were safely released back into the Alouette river in the upper side of the fish fence to continue to their spawning grounds.

