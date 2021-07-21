Supt. Lisa Fletcher appointed as head of Nanaimo RCMP detachment

Fletcher had previously taken over from Supt. Cameron Miller as acting detachment commander

Acting commanding officer of Nanaimo RCMP Lisa Fletcher has been promoted to superintendent and will formally take over as detachment commander. (File photo)

Supt. Lisa Fletcher has been appointed to head Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

The City of Nanaimo announced Wednesday, July 21, that Fletcher has been promoted to the rank of superintendent with the new position as the detachment’s commanding officer.

According to a press release, the promotion represents a “full-circle moment” for Fletcher who was first sworn into the RCMP at the Nanaimo detachment in 1992.

Fletcher brings 29 years of experience to the position and in addition to Nanaimo, has also served in Surrey, Langley, and Chilliwack and has also worked in the RCMP’s provincial and national headquarters.

Over the past year as acting detachment commander, Fletcher led the detachment through the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining full operational capacity and addressing detachment concerns, the city noted in the release. Fletcher also conducted a comprehensive organizational review to identify deficiencies and opportunities for improvements.

Fletcher grew up in Ladysmith and graduated from UBC with a degree in psychology. She also attended McGill University and completed French language training.

Fletcher’s first post was Chilliwack detachment where she worked in a variety of operational uniformed policing roles. She worked as road supervisor in the Surrey detachment in 2003 and in 2014 was promoted to a commissioned officer rank, which resulted in her relocating to Ottawa before returning to an operational role as second in command of the Nanaimo detachment, the largest detachment on Vancouver Island.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in the release that city council is delighted at Fletcher’s appointment as superintendent.

“With our city’s complex policing needs and the growing mental health and addictions crisis, council looks forward to working with and supporting Supt. Fletcher as she leads the detachment in her new role.”

According to the release, enhancing community livability and safety are some priorities for Fletcher and the detachment. As acting commanding officer, Fletcher reassigned resources to enhance Nanaimo RCMP’s stakeholder engagement.

Jake Rudoph, city chief administrative officer, said as acting detachment commander, Fletcher has been part of the city’s senior management team and added that she demonstrated leadership on the city’s health and housing task force and provided solutions to the Nanaimo’s “complex social and policing needs.”

“Growing up in this community, my professional background and raising my family here has prepared me for this challenging and exciting role,” Fletcher said in the release. “As the RCMP continues to work on important national initiatives, I am also working to shift policing resources to address the rising and complex social and mental health matters our members attend every day. I am confident that working with Nanaimo city council and collaborating with the ministries of health, mental health and addictions, public safety and other ministries will enhance the livability in this wonderful city.”

