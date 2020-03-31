Supreme Court upholds White Rock council decision on Lady Alexandra development

The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled that the City of White Rock was within its rights in stopping the planned Lady Alexandra development, in the Lower Johnston Road neighbourhood, pending an OCP review. (File photo)

The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled that the City of White Rock was justified in putting the the Lady Alexandra project for lower Johnston Road on hold.

In a decision handed down Tuesday morning (March 31), the court ruled in favour of city council’s decision to halt the 12-storey highrise, previously approved for the corner of Johnston Road and Roper Avenue – pending an OCP review – and the subsequent down-zoning of the property to six storeys.

The mixed-use luxury residential and retail building planned by property developer G.S.R. Holdings for the former site of Leela Thai Restaurant and other businesses was approved for a development permit at a height of 12 storeys by the previous council in 2018.

But the project had yet to receive a building permit for 12 storeys, which allowed council’s re-examination of the project.

The court petition, filed by G.S.R. Capital Group Inc. in April of last year, related to a decision White Rock council made at a special meeting that March to approve contentious OCP and zoning amendments for 1310 Johnston Rd., the site of the proposed Lady Alexandra building.

Council voted 5-2 to approve bylaw 2290, which resulted in down-zoning of 1310 Johnston Rd. to a height of six storeys from the originally planned 12 storeys, and also modify allowable density.

Among other items, the petition filed by G.S.R. alleged the city breached an obligation of procedural fairness.

In its response to the petition, the city cited section 463 of the Local Government Act, which allows a municipal government to withhold a building permit for 30 days if it passes a resolution identifying a conflict between a development proposed in the application for a building permit and an official community plan that is “under preparation.”

