A Canada goose walks on the front lawn of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, May 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

In a split 7-2 decision, the court overturned earlier rulings that found the garage 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

  • May. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Supreme Court of Canada says a garage owner should not be held responsible for the terrible injuries a teen suffered when he and a friend crashed a car they had stolen from his lot.

In a split 7-2 decision, the court has overturned earlier rulings that found Chad Rankin’s garage in Paisley, Ont., was 37 per cent liable in the 2006 incident.

Court records show the teens had been drinking and smoking marijuana before they stole the vehicle.

One of the teens, then 16, drove the car, although he had no licence and had never driven before.

The 15-year-old passenger was left with catastrophic brain injuries in the ensuing crash.

The Supreme Court majority, in overturning the finding against the garage, found Rankin’s business owed no duty of care to the injured teen.

Related: Garage owner gets chance to fight liability for teen hurt in stolen car crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong issues advanced evacuation alert
Next story
Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Just Posted

Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

  • 9 hours ago

 

Thank you for the stories Langley

 

Police swarm Abbotsford apartment building

 

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Qualicum Beach residents confused over draft OCP

    Third reading deferred to May 28 meeting

  • District warns of localized flooding in Hope

    High water levels from spring freshet has district warning residents in flood-prone areas

  • Speed Watch volunteers hit the streets in Kimberley

    Our dedicated Speed Watch volunteers have hit the streets for another season in name of road safety. Each year a group of volunteers monitor speed at various locations throughout Kimberley. Their goal is to educate and raise awareness with respect to speeding. They set up with a radar and speed-reader board. The onsite team records the speed of each vehicle. The statistics gathered are passed on to ICBC and the Kimberley RCMP. By reviewing the information police can determine if the area needs further traffic enforcement. Periodically warning letters are sent to the registered owners of the vehicles that are observed exceeding the speed limit.

  • BC Liquor Stores customers raise more than $275,000 for Dry Grad celebrations

    Liquor Stores customers have helped about 52,000 British Columbian Grade 12 students enjoy safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations as part of the annual Support Dry Grad campaign. This year's campaign, which ran from March 4-31, raised $278,158, bringing the grand total of funds raised since the campaign's start in 2001 to more than $6.77 million.

  • Upper Clearwater wildfire crew gets fire truck

    Former Vavenby fire truck bought from TNRD through auction

  • Parents ask for Wildflower expansion

    Parents of Wildflower students in the Creston Education Centre say there is enough demand to add another class to the program in the fall.

  • Burned timber still salvageable, but clock is ticking

    Ministry has expedited cutting permits and is looking at landscape rehabilitation on burn areas