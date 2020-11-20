Supportive housing proposal on Hope council agenda Monday

Bylaw amendments to allow 52-unit BC Housing build will go to third reading Monday, Nov. 23

BC Housing’s plans for a supportive housing building in Hope is on Monday’s council agenda, when Hope’s Mayor and council will undertake a third reading of bylaw amendments that, if passed, would make the development possible.

The discussion at council Monday, a meeting that starts at 7 p.m. and is livestreamed via the District of Hope’s Facebook page, is the latest step in the rezoning application process for the proposed 52-unit supportive housing build. It follows two days of public hearings and hundreds of submissions from residents from the first week of November.

The housing agency is going through the process to get permission to construct a 52-unit building at 650 Old Hope Princeton Way. In order to proceed with this development, the district would need to pass two bylaw amendments.

Bylaw amendment 1491 would create a new comprehensive development zone specific to the site within the district’s official community plan.

Bylaw amendment 1492 involves the rezoning of the site from highway commercial to a site-specific “government subsidized supportive housing and shelter” zone. Rezoning this property will allow for two principal building structures where a shelter, with a maximum of 15 beds, and supportive housing, with a maximum of 52 units, can be operated.

Amendment 1492 also lays out definitions of ‘shelter’ and ‘supportive housing’.

Shelter “includes essential services to meet a client’s immediate needs for short stay accommodation, nutritious meals, security and basic hygiene and gateway services to help clients break the cycle of homelessness by connecting them to appropriate housing and community services.”

Supportive housing is defined in the document as “a home with access to on-site supports to ensure people can achieve and maintain housing stability.” Support services include “a meal program, laundry services, referral to services in the community including access to healthcare services, counselling, employment and life skills programs as well as educational opportunities.”

The bylaw amendments are item eight in the council agenda, under permits and bylaws. Also at the 7 p.m. meeting, outgoing Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner and incoming Staff Sergeant Travis de Coene will be presenting April to October crime statisics for the district.

