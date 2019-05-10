Supporting the Central Okanagan Family Hub with student dodgeball game.

Dodgeball and charity went well together Thursday afternoon at Kelowna Secondary School.

To support the Central Okanagan Family Hub, the District Student Council (DSC) brought students and fundraising together with a friendly dodgeball tournament between Okanagan schools.

Though support for the Family Hub was at the forefront of the tournament’s intentions, the teams competing against one another were still looking for that top podium finish. Like most things with high school sports teams, the pride of the win was on the line.

DSC’s Logan Braun said while competition between teams is good, the tournament was there for a reason.

“The point with dodgeball is at the end of the day, it’s harmless, but man is it fun,” said Braun.”It is all for charity, it’s not about who wins or losses, it’s about helping out the Family Hub.”

This year’s teams from KSS, Mt. Boucherie and OKM showed no mercy to their district rivals. With cheers, jabs, nail-biting and exciting games bringing fun and funds to the hub, Braun and the rest of the student council hope to continue to help the Hub after its funding was cut earlier this year.

“They aid so many families in the Central Okanagan, and they’re not going to be able to run next year and we didn’t like that at the DSC,” said Braun.

“We thought we would set up this little fundraiser, see what happens, and donate all the proceeds.”

Braun said the DSC hopes more fundraising can be done before the end of the school year to help support the Okanagan Family Hub.

