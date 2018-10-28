Supporting Love You campaign means supporting Kitimat General Hospital

Support women's health programs in Kitimat and fill the trees in the window

From left to right, Shoppers cosmetics manager Stephanie Mowatt, store manager Bernie Whelan, KGHF president Margaret Sanou, pharmacy assistant Michelle Peacock, KGHF director Rob Goffinet and cash manager Dayna Amado.

Brightly coloured trees decorated with leaves, apples, butterflies and birds adorn the windows of Kitimat’s Shoppers Drug Mart as they once again champion women’s health through their annual “Love You” Campaign.

This year’s campaign will run until Friday, November 2, with all money raised being donated to the Kitimat General Hospital Foundation to support health services for women in Kitimat. This year’s funding will go towards a program at Kitimat General Hospital supporting breastfeeding mothers.

The Foundation has been generously supported by Shoppers since 2014 with over $20,000 donated in support of women’s health equipment and services at the hospital.

Last year the funds raised by Shoppers Drug Mart were used to purchase a much-needed examination table for Kitimat General Hospital’s obstetric and gynecological examination room.

Direct donations of $2 for a leaf, $5 for a butterfly, $10 for an apple or $50 for a bird can be made at any register. The cosmetic department has once again offered two beautiful gift baskets as raffle prizes.

For every $2 donation, you can enter your name to win a basket valued at $100. For every $5 donation, you can enter your name to win a basket valued at $400!

In addition to taking direct donations, for $2 you can pick up a new-to-you book at Shoppers Drug Mart’s instore used book sale.

Please support women’s health programs in Kitimat and fill the trees in the window by making a donation at the register.