Protesters outside of Serious Coffee last month after some spent upwards of 10 hours occupying the office of the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. (Black Press Media file photo)

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs march towards B.C. Legislature

Demonstrations held throughout Greater Victoria in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

  • Feb. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are out in numbers in Greater Victoria on Friday.

Starting at 8 a.m., supporters gathered in Centennial Square outside City Hall before heading down Douglas Street towards the Legislature. Douglas Street is closed while protesters march.

At 10 a.m. Indigenous youth will hold a press conference on the steps of the Legislature building. The Green Party’s Rachelle Kooy will also be making statements.

READ ALSO: 13 Wet’suwet’en supporters arrested by VicPD

This comes after at least six people were arrested at a Coastal GasLink protest camp in northern B.C. on Thursday. RCMP began enforcing an injunction order against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters blocking the liquefied natural gas project that goes through their traditional territory.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

