Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs march towards B.C. Legislature

Protesters outside of Serious Coffee last month after some spent upwards of 10 hours occupying the office of the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. (Black Press Media file photo)

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are out in numbers in Greater Victoria on Friday.

Starting at 8 a.m., supporters gathered in Centennial Square outside City Hall before heading down Douglas Street towards the Legislature. Douglas Street is closed while protesters march.

At 10 a.m. Indigenous youth will hold a press conference on the steps of the Legislature building. The Green Party’s Rachelle Kooy will also be making statements.

We will be closing streets as a group of protesters are marching on Douglas street at Fisgard. #yyjtraffic will be disrupted. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 7, 2020

This comes after at least six people were arrested at a Coastal GasLink protest camp in northern B.C. on Thursday. RCMP began enforcing an injunction order against Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters blocking the liquefied natural gas project that goes through their traditional territory.

