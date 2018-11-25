Support the Stuff the Bus campaign

Luke and Jace Plante, their grandparents Karen and Ron Plante, and First Canada northern region manager Philip Malnis, during the 2017 Stuff the Bus Campaign. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Organizations like the Kitimat Food Bank that provide much-needed assistance to the vulnerable are going to need a lot more support as the region gears up for massive industrial development over the next ten years.

Transport provider First Canada Northern region manager Phil Malnis said campaigns like Stuff the Bus are a vital part of that support.

“Kitimat Food Bank has been the backbone in providing for those who are less fortunate with the essentials of life that some of us take for granted,” said Malnis.

“Without their presence here and giving relentlessly of themselves through the years to the needs of these individuals and their families, our community would be at a loss.”

First Canada is gearing up for the fourth annual Kitimat Stuff the Bus Campaign to raise much-needed contributions for the Food Bank.

“With the news of new industry and new growth taking root in our town, Kitimat must be prepared to see with it an increase of people in need.

“This increase will, in turn, put a stronger demand on the Kitimat Food Bank making it more challenging for them to meet the needs of the people who use their services to make sure they have adequate stock on their shelves when someone reaches out for help,” said Malnis.

In as little as recent months, the Food Bank has seen an upturn of three to seven new clients a month. Some of these individuals are moving to Kitimat in search of work, or are past residents returning to Kitimat in hope of being able to reestablish themselves here once again.

“In our anticipation of these changes taking place, we need to take into account the impact all this will have on the vulnerable and the new challenges they will have to face as these changes take place,” said Malnis.

He said with the Holiday Season fast approaching, the Food Bank is looking at 300 to 350 families in need of their help this year.

“First Canada is gearing up for our fourth annual Stuff the Bus Campaign in which we support the Kitimat Food Bank and the Kitimat Humane Society. By doing so, we together as one community can help the Kitimat Food Bank meet their goal, and we can be a small yet vital part of people helping people in need in our Community,” said Malnis.