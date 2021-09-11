Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour hosting virtual town hall debate

Event takes place on Sept. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour (SNIWWOC) hosting town hall debate to uplift women of colour in politics. (Graphic courtesy of SNIWWOC)

The Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour is hosting a free, virtual town hall debate on Sept. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will be joined by Vancouver Green Party candidates Devyani Singh and Cheryl Matthew and by the NDP’s Anjali Appadurai, who’s running in Vancouver Granville.

To this day, Indigenous women and women of colour are faced with racism and microaggression both publicly and privately, a release said, and as more women of colour enter Canadian politics, their voices are needed more than ever.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s Animal Protection Party candidate wants people, wildlife, planet at centre of federal policy

Panel questions will be posed to candidates followed by a chance for attendees to ask questions.

Local candidates are set to discuss a wide variety of pressing issues such as post-pandemic planning, environmental challenges, the housing crisis and more.

The network’s mission is to support Black and Indigenous women, women of colour and youth by providing culturally appropriate services in different languages.

All programs are developed and delivered by BIPOC women – including free therapy, career planning, virtual workshops, wellness classes, peer support and more.

For more information about the event visit sniwwoc.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News