Support for rainbow crosswalk gathering steam downtown

A rainbow crosswalk went in last year in White Rock, with others proposed. (Black Press)

Support for a rainbow crosswalk in Chilliwack is gathering steam.

The Book Man owner Amber Price said the idea bubbled up from discussions with fellow business owners in the community who’ve voiced a desire to see a rainbow crosswalk downtown.

“With so many forward thinking communities already enjoying rainbow crosswalks, I couldn’t see any reason why we didn’t already have one,” Price said. “It would be a vibrant addition to our city, and would be a public statement that Chilliwack is an inclusive, respectful and accepting community.”

They’ve started collecting signatures for the petition they hope to submit to Chilliwack council for consideration. City council decided a few years ago not to entertain submissions for painted rainbow crosswalks, saying at the time it would have to allow other types of statements as well, but there is a new administration at city hall since that discussion took place.

“With the implementation of the Safe Place program through the RCMP I think the crosswalk is a fun way to show that same inclusiveness,” Price said.

“We have decided to opt for a petition on paper instead of online for the time being. It seems like everyone starts a petition online, and I’m hoping that physical signatures will carry more weight.”

The volunteers will be at Party in the Park Friday night collecting signatures, as well as leaving petitions at the counters of inclusive businesses.

Crosswalk supporters are holding a ‘concept photo shoot’ on July 9, 8 p.m. at the corner of Wellington Avenue and Mill Street, with Sarah Sovereign Photography. The idea is showing what a rainbow crosswalk would look like, with people who support the idea dressed in solid colours of the rainbow.

