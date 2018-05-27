Support for affordable housing for Castlegar

Castlegar’s going to get a few more units of affordable housing in the near future… but the project’s proponent can’t say just when.

The Kootenay Society for Community Living has received funding to build 11 units of affordable and supported housing in the city.

“We’re really excited about being a successful proponent and working with BC Housing and the Columbia Basin Trust,” says Kathleen Elias, the executive director of the KSCL.

The province announced earlier this month it was joining forces with the CBT to provide $14 million in funding for 10 projects in the Kootenays.

Elias says they’ll use the money to build a five-bedroom residential space for people who need supported living, and six units of affordable housing in the same property.

The KSCL owns the land it plans to build on, near the Anglican Church on Columbia Avenue.

But it’s going to take some time before anyone actually turns a key on the project, says Elias, as the project is still very much “in the developmental stage”.

“I can’t say for sure” when it will be built, says Elias. “What I am foreseeing is that everyone wanting to do builds, and how these projects come to life, there’s probably going to be a shortage of builders, is what I am projecting.

“Obviously we would like it sooner than later, but we have to get in the queue of putting it out to tender, and seeing who can meet our needs. It’s going to be a process.”

And it may be the start of a larger initiative for the local chapter of Community Living, says Elias.

“If this kind of project is a success, there could be a chance we do another one of these projects,” she says, pointing to the success Nelson CARES has had building and maintaining affordable, social housing in that city.

“We see the success they have achieved, so it’s a bit of a different pathway for us,” she says. “But if we are successful with this project, we’d like to pursue similar projects in other communities where we know there are people who need affordable housing — like Nelson, Grand Forks and Creston — we have services we offer in those communities.”

While 11 units will only put a small dent in the need, Elias is optimistic their project is part of the solution to the larger housing problem.

“There’s a need everywhere and I think anything is going to help,” she says. “If you look around Castlegar there’s not a lot of apartments. I think maybe if this is something we can achieve in the next few years, then maybe some else will do the same thing.”