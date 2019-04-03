Supplier of the year award

Finning recognized Nightrider LEDS - Westgarde Enterprises Ltd. as their 2018 Supplier of the Year. These awards recognize suppliers across various industry segments that deliver goods and services safely and on time and go the extra mile to support our day to day operations. (Submitted photo)

  • Apr. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

