Sunshine and safety for bike rodeo students

Students at Quw'utsun Smuneem Elementary School in Glenora were treated to a visit from the officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP's First Nations Community Police Section, as well as representatives from ICBC and Experience Cycling on June 7.

Students at Quw’utsun Smuneem Elementary School line up to take part in a bike rodeo (Submitted)

Students at Quw’utsun Smuneem Elementary School in Glenora were treated to a visit from the officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP’s First Nations Community Police Section, as well as representatives from ICBC and Experience Cycling on June 7.

The purpose? A bike rodeo event aimed at learning bicycle safety, as well as to simply have a good time.

It was a sunny day of fun, safe, education for both the youth and adults alike.

“Getting to do something fun with the youth in our community and knowing we’re making a difference for their safety is the best part of our day,” said Const. Jeannine Beattie of the First Nations Community Policing Section. “Thank you to everyone who took part.”

ICBC donated a bike helmet, bike lights, bells and reflectors to the students. Experience Cycling staff did tune ups on many of the school bikes, and donated hundreds of dollars-worth of helmets to the youth at the school.

Police remind drivers that with summer holidays quickly approaching, there will be more pedestrians out and about enjoying the weather.

RCMP are reminding members of the public to share the roadway safely and respectfully so that everyone can get home safely.