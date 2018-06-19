Sunrise receives development permit

Sunrise Ridge in Parksville has been re-issued a development permit for the resort’s additional accommodations.

Parksville city council previously issued a development permit for Sunrise Ridge on Aug. 3, 2016, but the permit would have lapsed Aug. 3, 2018 without the re-issuance.

The project is for 32 duplex buildings, containing 64 tourist rental units.

Randy Trapp, president and CEO of Luxury Resorts West, said if all goes according to plan, work will begin after the summer season. Trapp said the next step, though, is applying and receiving a building permit.

The development was temporarily on hold earlier this year with the initial announcement of the Parksville Qualicum Beach area being included in the speculation tax.

Then on March 26, finance minister Carole James announced the exemptions to the tax that included Parksville Qualicum Beach.

Trapp previously told The NEWS after the speculation tax exemption announcement that the only thing keeping the project from going forward was the speculation tax and “the instant negative impact it had on our pre-sales.”

City council passed the motion to re-issue the development permit at the June 6 regular council meeting. Mayor Marc Lefebvre was absent from the meeting.