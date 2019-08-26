Sunny week ahead in Campbell River

Temperatures forecast in the mid to high 20s

Campbell River is in for a bit of a heat wave this week.

So far, the forecast is showing sun from today through Friday with today’s temperatures expected to reach the mid-20s.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 24 C today with a humidex of 26. Tuesday’s high is 27 C, while Wednesday’s is 26 C.

DriveBC isn’t reporting any issues on the highways so far this morning. There is construction on Hwy. 19 about 13 km north of Campbell River. The construction takes place until Nov. 1. A single lane alternating traffic pattern is in place.

In case you missed it:

Campbell River walk organized for International Overdose Awareness Day

Paddlers cross Discovery Passage during annual event linking Campbell River, Cape Mudge

16-year-old Campbell River athlete heading to Cairo for volleyball championship

Vancouver Island man dead after reported hit-and-run incident