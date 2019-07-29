Monday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high of 26 C. Overnight will become parly cloudy with a low of 14 C. (File photo)

Sunny skies and hot weather in Monday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your week

  • Jul. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Monday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high of 26 C. Overnight will become partly cloudy with a low of 14 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 15 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C. Overnight will see a low of 15 C with some cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.

