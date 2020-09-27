Sunny skies ahead for Fraser Valley this week

Rain and smoke nowhere in the forecast after weeks of weather alerts

There’s good news for everyone wanting to get one last shot at summer.

Warm weather will be returning to the Fraser Valley this week. Rains hit the region hard on Sept. 23 and carried on for three days. Prior to that, the area was blanketed in smoke from fires in the United States, causing alerts for air quality and lowering temperatures.

But on Monday, Sept. 28, Environment Canada forecasts sun and clear skies that could last right through to the weekend.

In both Chilliwack and Abbotsford, steady highs of 26C are forecast for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, with overnight lows of 11C. That’s well above the average highs for the week of about 18C.

