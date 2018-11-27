Sunny skies are finally on the forecast for parts of the Lower Mainland. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Sunnier skies ahead for Lower Mainland as rainfall abates

But another 40 mm of rain is expected throughout Tuesday

  • Nov. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The skies are finally clearing over the Lower Mainland as rainfall warnings for the region were downgraded Tuesday.

A total of 60 millimetres fell at Vancouver International Airport between Sunady afternoon and Monday night, Environment Canada said.

READ MORE: Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Abbotsford saw 41 millimetres while Vancouver Harbour saw 83 millimetres and West Vancouver was hit with a whopping 126 millimetres.

Environment Canada is still forecasting another 40 millimetres for Vancouver by Wednesday morning, while Hope, where a rainfall warning is still in place, could see up to 45 millimetres.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New council resumes Nanaimo’s work toward plastic bag ban
Next story
Supportive housing meant to fill ‘urgent need’ in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Most Read