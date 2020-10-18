The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni. (News Bulletin file photo)

Sunday ferry breakdown means cancelled sailings to and from Nanaimo

Queen of Alberni out of commission for the rest of the day

A Sunday morning breakdown means the Queen of Alberni won’t sail today.

BC Ferries advised in a service notice Sunday, Oct. 18, that the vessel is “experiencing a problem with the controllable pitch propellor.”

The scheduled 12:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Nanaimo’s Duke Point have been cancelled, as have the 10:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” noted BC Ferries.

