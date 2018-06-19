Sun-Rype Products Ltd. and Mamas for Mamas announce partnership

A partnership between Sun-Rype Products Ltd. and Mamas for Mamas will help the charity to take care of mothers and their families.

Today Sun-Rype announced that they have partnered with Mamas for Mamas charitable organization. Over the next 12 months, SunRype will provide Mamas for Mamas, through their Sustainable Nourishment Program, SunRype Good Bites, and 1L containers of SunRype Pure Apple Juice. Throughout the months of June and July, SunRype will also offer Mamas for Mamas a portion of the Good Bites sales across Canada.

Mamas for Mamas, a national charitable organization with 33 chapters across Canada and over 35,000 members, supports mothers in crisis, and provides ongoing support to low income mothers and their children. Mamas for Mamas assists parents who need help navigating eligible resources – food sources, affordable housing, education, and applying for social supports. They offer a Karma Market where mothers and kids can access clothing, shoes, seasonal wear, formula, diapers, baby furniture and gear. The Mamas for Mamas’ Sustainable Nourishment Program provides at risk families in the Okanagan and around BC with fresh and wholesome food with the goal of reducing the impact that poverty has on these families. Plans are underway to expand this program nation-wide.

“We are thrilled to partner with SunRype through our Sustainable Nourishment Program. SunRype is providing our members with great tasting, and healthy products that both our Mamas and their kids can enjoy,” Shannon Christensen, Founder & Executive Director, Mamas for Mamas said in a press release. “Our partnership with SunRype is just one of the many approaches that Mamas for Mamas is taking to be able to provide our members with the resources they need.”

SunRype grew out of the fresh fruit business in the Okanagan Valley and is best known for its apple juice, as well as Fruit to Go, and FruitSource. Good Bites is SunRype’s newest product – made with dates, coconut, seeds, seed butter, and chocolate. They are gluten-free, nut-free and vegan, with no artificial colours or flavours, and are available in two varieties: Chocolate Macaroon and Chocolate Chip.

“For over 70 year SunRype has continued to evolve as a company, and we have innovated to meet the changing need of Canadians,” Barb Broder Consumer Communications Manager, Sun‑Rype Products Ltd. said in a press release “Our vision is to help families live healthier and happier lives, and SunRype understands the importance of community and giving back. Families and community are at the heart of SunRype, and our partnership with Mamas for Mamas addresses the changing landscape for struggling families across Canada.”

