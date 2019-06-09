Sun returns to the Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting more sunshine

Mostly sunny skies have returned to the Okanagan-Shuswap region for Sunday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for much the region with winds picking up in the afternoon.

Penticton: High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Kelowna: High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Vernon: High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Shuswap: High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Low 10.

Monday..Cloudy. High 23. UV index 5 or moderate.