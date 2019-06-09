Sunny weather has returned to the Okanagan Shuswap. (Black Press file photo)

Sun returns to the Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting more sunshine

Mostly sunny skies have returned to the Okanagan-Shuswap region for Sunday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for much the region with winds picking up in the afternoon.

Penticton: High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Kelowna: High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Vernon: High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Shuswap: High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Low 10.

Monday..Cloudy. High 23. UV index 5 or moderate.

