Sun in the forecast for Greater Victoria in time for Family Day

After winter’s brief but startling appearance on South Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria can look forward to some spring-like weather this week.

With sun and a high of seven degrees forecasted for Family Day – Monday, Feb. 18 – many might be spending the day outside. But it won’t be their only chance. Wednesday and Thursday will see plenty of sun and highs of five degrees before some flurries and rain showers could start up over the weekend.

Snowstorm in downtown Victoria last weekend, revisited a week after: it is melting all over! https://t.co/xWwFA1B5fA #yyj pic.twitter.com/PaLsCs7SCP — Mikhail Belikov (@focusonwild) February 17, 2019

The sun follows a week of unusually snowy weather that closed schools and businesses around Greater Victoria and broke a 2014 record for February snowfall.

A number of Family Day events around the city can keep family’s busy and free downtown parking on Sunday and Monday helps to keep the cost of weekend outings down.

As of 12 p.m. on Sunday, there are still spots available on the 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay ferry routes.

On Monday there will be additional ferry sailings at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

