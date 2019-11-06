Wednesday will be sunny and windy with a high of 14 C and an overnight low of 3 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Sun and wind ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend's forecast

  Nov. 6, 2019
  • News

Wednesday will be sunny and windy with a high of 14 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high of 12 C with an overnight low of 6 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 13 C and an overnight low 7 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 12 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, continuing overnight with a high of 11 C and a low of 7 C.

