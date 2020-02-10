Sun and clouds today, snow tomorrow evening for Revelstoke area

Roads and weather conditions for Feb. 10

Sun and cloud in Revelstoke area today. (File)

Road conditions from DriveBC at 6:37 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Snow deposit removal between Albert Canyon East Bridge and Jumping Creek Rd. Expect 20 minute delays.

Watch for slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Quartz Creek Bridge. Compact snow.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Speed limit reduced to 80 km/h.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Snow deposit removal at Mica Dam avalanche gates. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry out of service from 12 a.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for maintenance.

For live information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High zero. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Feb. 11: Snow ending near noon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

2 cm in the last 24 hours.

6 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth of 253 cm.

Season total of 833 cm.

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.