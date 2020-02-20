Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High zero. UV index 2 or low.
Tomorrow: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low minus 8.
Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1. UV index 2 or low.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery section.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Slippery section.
South: Slippery section.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 251 cm
Season total: 883 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Thursday
“Even with low avalanche hazard, little falls have big consequences in extreme terrain.”
Alpine: Low
Treeline: Low
Below treeline: Low
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Wednesday
“Intense solar radiation can rapidly change conditions. Avoid slopes that are threatened by large cornices overhead during the heat of the day.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Wednesday
“Intense solar radiation can rapidly change conditions. Avoid slopes that are threatened by large cornices overhead during the heat of the day.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
