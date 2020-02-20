As skiing, it was common to hear whoops of glee for opening day. The time of the snow is here. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

High zero degrees

  • Feb. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High zero. UV index 2 or low.

Tomorrow: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low minus 8.

Tonight: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1. UV index 2 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery section.

South: Slippery section.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 251 cm

Season total: 883 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Even with low avalanche hazard, little falls have big consequences in extreme terrain.”

Alpine: Low

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Intense solar radiation can rapidly change conditions. Avoid slopes that are threatened by large cornices overhead during the heat of the day.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Intense solar radiation can rapidly change conditions. Avoid slopes that are threatened by large cornices overhead during the heat of the day.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Revelstoke Review

Previous story
Chilliwack plugs into EV requirements for new construction
Next story
Man sentenced for stealing pricey ring from Salmon Arm pawn shop

Just Posted

Most Read