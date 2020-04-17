Summerland’s Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel to meet electronically April 28

The 2020 water and sewer parcel tax roll is available for review by appointment only at the District of Summerland Municipal Hall, 13211 Henry Ave., Summerland, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Due to Ministerial Order M083 on public attendance at council meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel will meet electronically with no public attendance on April 28 at 5:30 p.m. to review written complaints from any property owner regarding:

• an error or omission respecting a name or address on the parcel tax roll

• an error or omission respecting the inclusion of a parcel

• an exemption has been improperly allowed or disallowed

