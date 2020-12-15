Summerland’s November building permits worth close to $2.4M

The municipality of Summerland issued a total of 18 building permits in November, with a total construction value of $2,382,000.
This represents more building permits than the 13 issued during the same month in 2019, but the dollar value is considerably lower this year. The 2019 permits had a total value of $10,310,000.
The building permit activity was presented to Summerland council at the Dec. 14 meeting.
The value of building permits issued in November 2016, 2017 and 2017 was less than $2 million, according to municipal statistics.
Since the beginning of 2020, Summerland has issued 18 permits, with a value of $31,837,400. From January to November, 2019, the municipality issued 198 permits, with a value of $45,376,800.
To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.