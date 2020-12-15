Summerland’s November building permits worth close to $2.4M

Since start of 2020, 184 permits have been issued, with value of $32M

Construction activity is continuing in Summerland. In November, 2020, the municipality issued permits for construction worth close to $2.4 million. (Summerland Review file photo)

The municipality of Summerland issued a total of 18 building permits in November, with a total construction value of $2,382,000.

This represents more building permits than the 13 issued during the same month in 2019, but the dollar value is considerably lower this year. The 2019 permits had a total value of $10,310,000.

The building permit activity was presented to Summerland council at the Dec. 14 meeting.

The value of building permits issued in November 2016, 2017 and 2017 was less than $2 million, according to municipal statistics.

Since the beginning of 2020, Summerland has issued 18 permits, with a value of $31,837,400. From January to November, 2019, the municipality issued 198 permits, with a value of $45,376,800.

