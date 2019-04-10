Summerland’s March building permits worth nearly $13 million

Construction activity includes multi-family building worth $11 million

The municipality of Summerland issued building permits for nearly $13 million worth of construction in March.

The 17 permits include a single family home worth $400,000, a multi-family building worth $11 million, three commercial additions or alterations worth $800,000 and two carriage homes worth $250,000.

While the number of building permits issued in March is the same as the number issued a year ago the value this year, at $12,743,000, is considerably higher than last March’s building permit values of $1,877,000.

Building permits in Summerland show increase from last year

More building permits issued in Summerland

In the first three months of this year, the municipality has issued 57 building permits, with a value of $17,275,800.

This is more permits and signficantly more money than the permits issued during the same period in any of the past five years.

